Loose cooking oil sale continues flouting ban





Most of the retailers still sell loose soybean flouting the ban in place.



Retailers claimed that they were not aware of the directive to stop selling loose soybean oil.





Meanwhile, cooking oil producer and marketing companies sought six months' moratorium on stopping loose cooking oil sales from the Commerce Ministry.



In other words, these companies sought permission from the government so that loose cooking oils could be sold for six more months.



The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association (BVORBMA) on Tuesday in a letter requested Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh to extend deadline by six months so that loose cooking oils could be sold during the period.



Earlier also, BVORBMA god the deadline extended several times by sending similar letters to the Commerce Ministry.



But, the government is no more interested to extend the deadline, rather it is keen to implement it at any cost.



The government is determined to stop selling unhealthy loose cooking oil to ensure safe food for all.



Director General of DNCRP AHM Safiquzzaman, also an additional secretary to the government, recently said, "According to the law, packaged soybean oil must be sold from August 1. Loose oil must not be sold any longer. We will be vigilant to stop loose cooking oil selling."



During visits to at least 10 groceries at Shewrapara and Mirpur Section 11 in the capital on Tuesday, the Daily Observer found that loose palm oil and soybean oil kept in big drums and small tin containers being sold openly.



Low income people were seen buying loose cooking oils ignoring risks they pose to public health.



When asked, most of the shopkeepers claimed that they don't know that loose oil cannot be sold.



They also claimed, "If loose oil is not sold, pressure of inflation on lower income people will increase."



In the kitchen market next to Shewrapara Metro Rail Station, most of the groceries were selling loose soybean oil and palm oil.



When asked, Owner of Henna Traders Mohammad Hakim said, "We are selling loose edible oil at the price of Tk 190 per litre."



Regarding the government order not to sell loose edible oil, he said that, "No, I don't know it. Not only I, none in this market is aware about the government instruction."



New Society Market Committee General Secretary Golam Siddiqui said, "We have not received any instruction from the government. Bottled oil costs Tk 15 to Tk 20 more per litre than loose oil.



What will happen to those who are poor? They don't have Tk 500 to buy a big bottle. This decision is anti- poor people."



Bangladesh's annual cooking oil demand stands at two million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Commerce, of which 30 per cent for soybean oil and 70 per cent --palm oil.



It says that 50 per cent of soybean oil is sold in loose form.



AHM Safikuzzaman said, in Bangladesh many stories are created to foil good decisions. The deadline of stopping loose cooking oils was July 31, 2022.



Regarding low-income people, he said, "They consume more palm oil." Traders are charging more for palm oil than soybeans. It has many negative aspects.



According to the Directorate of Consumer Affairs, its 60 teams monitored markets across the country on Tuesday.



According to the instructions of the Ministry of Industry, the sale of soybean oil loose in the market from July 31 last year (2022) and palm oil loose on December 31 should be stopped.



However, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Manufacturers Association wants another 19 months to stop the sale of loose soybeans, raising fears that the infrastructure will be delayed and the market destabilized.



At that time, the association of edible oil refiners wrote to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce asking for time till December 2023 to stop the sale of loose oil.



Meanwhile, to ensure quality, a directive was given to stop the sale of loose edible oil in the market from Tuesday.



Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) and National Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection came into the field to implement this directive. BSTI held meetings with representatives of edible oil importers and marketing mill owners.



The Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection held a meeting with the traders of the wholesale market. However, loose oil was sold in the retail market yesterday.



Manzur Mohammad Shahriar, director of the Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection, said that a virtual meeting was held with the officials of the department across the country.



A campaign has been ordered to make traders and consumers aware. Everyone is talking about this. It will be closed as soon as possible.



Consumer rights group Conscious Consumers Society, however, has criticized the decision to ban the sale of loose edible oil without providing an alternative to buy less oil. Wholesale traders say, this decision will be suicidal. This will increase the price of oil at the consumer level.



The mill owners say that the work of importing and installing machinery for bottling edible oil is going on. 60-80 per cent of the refined oil has been bottling.



Due to the dollar-crisis and debt complications, it was not possible to bottle 100 per cent in the stipulated time. It takes time.



