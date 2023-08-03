

Mahbubul elected FBCCI president



The elections to the posts of FBCCI president, a senior vice president and six vice presidents were held at the FBCCI office in Motijheel, Dhaka on Wednesday.



Election Board Chairman A Matin Chowdhury announced the names of the new office bearers of FBCCI.

Only the elected directors of the Federation were allowed to contest in Wednesday's election. There was no contest in the election of president senior vice president and six vice presidents. They were elected unopposed.



Among the newly elected office bearers, Md Amin Helali has been elected senior vice president while the six new vice presidents are Khairul Huda Chapol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, and Joshoda Jibon Debnath from the Chamber Group and Shomi Kaiser, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury and Md Munir Hossain from the Association Group.



FBCCI officials said the new Board is scheduled to take charge on August 17 from the outgoing Board.



Earlier on July 31, the members of Association Group elected their 23 directors exercising their voting rights at Bangabandhu International Convention Center (BICC).



The rest 57 directors of the apex trade body were elected unopposed from the Chamber Group and nominated by the government.



Though the Sammilito Baboshayi Parishad (SBP) led by Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed secured majority 15 directors from the Association Group, Mir Nizam hasn't got any position in the new board. All the posts of President, Sr. Vice President and Vice Presidents were taken by BOP.



