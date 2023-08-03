Video
Low-lying areas of Ctg city inundated

Lighterage in port suspended

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 02: The low-lying areas of the port city Chattogram have been inundated due to moderate rainfall coupled with high tide on Wednesday.

According to meteorological department, Chattogram experienced 61mm rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Met office sources further said that the sea is rough due to monsoon weather. Sea experienced excess high tide that had caused inundation of low lying areas of the city.

The city people suffered severely for water-logging particularly of the low-lying areas including Bakalia, Chawkbazar, Chandgaon, Agrabad and Reazuddin Bazar.

The service holders and the school-going students had been stranded due to water-logging.

So, the residents of the port city will not get respite from the perennial monsoon-time water stagnation this year too. The Chattogram people are expected to suffer during the current monsoon from water stagnation.

The met office further predicted that the Low-lying areas of coastal districts are likely to be inundated by the surge, at the height of 2-3 feet above normal astronomical tide, under the influence of a full moon and steep pressure gradient.

Squally weather is likely to continue over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to keep local cautionary signal No. 3 hoisted. All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

The lighterage of cargo in the deep sea of Chattogram port remained suspended due to rough sea and signal number three.

The monsoon depression over Northeast Bay and adjoining area intensified into a monsoon deep depression over the same area.

Then it moved north-westwards, crossed Bangladesh coast by 6pm on Tuesday. It moved further west-northwestwards weakened into a depression and now lies over West Bengal-Bihar and adjoining area.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over the country.


