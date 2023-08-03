Video
Thursday, 3 August, 2023
Govt will try to bring back Tarique, Zubaida to implement court's verdict: Law Minister

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Wednesday that the government would try to bring back BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in the country to implement court's verdict.

He said that that Tarique Rahman had been sentenced to nine year's jail and Zubaida Rahman to three year imprisonment in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commi-ssion in 2007.

"The government will always try to implement the court verdict. We will definitely try to bring them back," said Anis responding to a reporter's query at the Secretariat soon after the trial court have the verdict.

When asked whether the government will take any initiative to bring back the accused and execute the verdict, the Law Minister said, "It will always be our responsibility." We will definitely try to bring them  back.

Asked whether these judgments were given to destroy BNP, he said, "You see when BNP is doing politics, no one is obstructing them. I don't think prosecuting them for the rule of law is a plan to oust them from politics."

Following the verdict, both Tarique Rahman andfe Zubaida Rahman became disqualified to contest  elections.

Article 66(2)(d) of the Constitution stipulates "A person shall be disqualified for election as, or for being, a member of Parliament who has been, on conviction for a criminal offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years, unless a period of five years has elapsed since release."

As Tarique and Zubaida were sentenced to nine years' and three years' imprisonment respectively, both became disqualified for contesting elections, Public Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol told the Daily Observer.
Tarique and Zubaida are living in London since 2008.

Tarique was disqualified from contesting elections when he was sentenced to life term in the August 21 grenade attack case.
He was also sentenced in two other cases, including the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

However, some lawyers said that there is a scope for Zubaida Rahman to contest the general election as the lower court verdict is not the final verdict in any case.

She can move with the High Court against the lower court verdict and then Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. If the High Court acquits  her of the charges, then she can contest in the election, they said.


