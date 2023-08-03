Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Nur injured in BCL  attack on DU campus

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
DU Correspondent

At least 15 leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad (GOP) and Bangladesh Student Rights Council (BSRC) including former DUCSU Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur were injured in an alleged attack, carried out by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men on Dhaka University (DU) campus.

GOP leaders alleged BCL's DU unit President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat of instructing their followers to beat them up while they (GOP, BSRC men) would have been gathering to hold their prescheduled programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, BSRC announced a programme to protest 'attack-cases against opposition political parties, losses and harassment of general people and students, Madrasah student Hafez Rezaul killing and arrest of BUET students.'

Before their arrival at the fixed venue on the campus, leaders and activists of Chhatra League's DU hall units took positions at different spots on the campus. When BSRC men including Nur reached the spot, BCL activists swooped on them, witnesses told the Daily Observer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nur injured in BCL  attack on DU campus
Wave of people pour into Rangpur to listen to Sheikh Hasina
Dengue: 12 new deaths, record 2,711 hospitalised in a day
Damaged pipes of SPM likely to be replaced in mid-Sept
‘Lady in the hat’: Miss France diva De Fontenay dead at 90
CCC canal digging project likely to be completed by Jun 2024
Beijing records heaviest rain in 140yrs
It’s Foreign Ministry’s duty to verify int’l election observers: EC


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft