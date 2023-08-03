Nur injured in BCL  attack on DU campus







GOP leaders alleged BCL's DU unit President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat of instructing their followers to beat them up while they (GOP, BSRC men) would have been gathering to hold their prescheduled programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Wednesday evening.



Earlier on Tuesday, BSRC announced a programme to protest 'attack-cases against opposition political parties, losses and harassment of general people and students, Madrasah student Hafez Rezaul killing and arrest of BUET students.'

Before their arrival at the fixed venue on the campus, leaders and activists of Chhatra League's DU hall units took positions at different spots on the campus. When BSRC men including Nur reached the spot, BCL activists swooped on them, witnesses told the Daily Observer.





