

Wave of people pour into Rangpur to listen to Sheikh Hasina



Party leaders and workers started arriving at the meeting venue from 7 districts and 58 upazilas of Rangpur division from Wednesday morning. The streets of Rangpur city was pulsating with processions chanting full throated 'Joy Bangla' and 'Joy Bangabandhu' slogans around the Rangpur Zilla School since the morning.



Leaders, activists and supporters of Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies from different districts and upazilas converged on to the Rangpur Zilla School ground to attend the grand public meeting of Rangpur district and city AL units where Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina was the chief guest. Most males came wearing colourful T-shirts and chanted various slogans to the beat of musical instruments.

Women leaders and workers also wore new saris and clothes and chanted slogans. The participation of people within 10 kilometers from the rally venue was noticeable.



They came from different upazilas on buses, trucks, trains, microbuses, pickup vans and auto rickshaws. Others came on foot. Car parking was arranged at 21 points in the city. The city's central Idgah ground, Police Line School and College ground and Kailasaranjan ground were full of vehicles.



Meanwhile, the city of Rangpur was covered by a security blanket over the Prime Minister's public meeting. Security checkpoints were set up at important road junctions. More than 1,000 CCTV cameras were installed to focus on the rally.



The general people were excited to see the Prime Minister's speech of the divisional rally live through projectors at several points including Town Hall and Shapla Chattar.



Many came to see Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from a close range. Some said that they have come to listen to the speech and Hanif Mia was one of them. The 72-year-old brought his grandson to listen to the Prime Minister's speech.



Tarek became curious about politics after listening to his elders conversation. He came with a group from Fulbari in Dinajpur. Seventh grade student Tarek said, I have seen Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on TV for so long. I am coming to see her face to face today.



Sumi Das came from Katabari in Sadyapuskarani area of Sadar Rangpur wearing a purple sari. Received a new sari on the occasion of the rally. Filled with joy, she told reporters, "This doesnt happen to us every day? So that I have come to see Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wearing a new sari."



On duty a law enforcement man said, "Even if there is a little problem, everyone should think about the security issue. The Prime Minister should be given maximum security as per state protocol."



Though the Prime Minister came to the grand rally venue at 3:25pm, a remarkable rush of people from different districts of Rangpur division joined the rally before, with the human wave spreading all over Rangpur city.



