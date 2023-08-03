Dengue: 12 new deaths, record 2,711 hospitalised in a day







The death toll rose to 273 as the mosquito-borne virus killed 12 more patients in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.



As many as 1,581 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but all the deaths occurred in the capital. On Wednesday morning, 9,325 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,869 of them were in Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years. Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.



In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.



A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years. �bdnews24.com



