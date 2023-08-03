Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Damaged pipes of SPM likely to be replaced in mid-Sept

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 02: The damaged pipes of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) are expected to be replaced in mid-September.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) sources said, the appointed contractor of the project China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd (CPPEC) has already been importing the pipeline for replacing the damaged ones.

BPC sources hoped that the pipes are likely to reach Chattogram in mid-September.

After replacement, the test run of the project will begin again.

After successful test commissioning, the Prime Minster will inaugurate the project, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Test Commissioning of 110 km long double pipeline to pump crude petroleum products directly to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) and the Single Point Mooring (SPM), first-ever petroleum pumping system of the country has been suspended for mechanical faults in pipeline on July 5.

Following the suspension of the test run, the crude oil carried by the mother tanker had been lightered to the ERL site by two lighter tankers of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).

A mother tanker MT Horae laden with 81,735 metric tonnes of crude oil had been moored at the SPM site at Moheshkhali at 4:00pm on July 2.

A ship of Chattogram Port Authority piloted tanker to the SPM site. Then the concerned engineers took the step to connect the tanker with the SPM that had ended at 8pm on the same day.

Besides, the mother tanker had arrived at the deep sea of Bay of Bengal within the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port on June 24 from Saudi Arabia. The Tanker was scheduled to be piloted to the SPM site at Moheshkhali on June 25.

But due to inclement weather, the authority had postponed the programme for this reason, the test run of SPM began in the morning of July 3.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nur injured in BCL  attack on DU campus
Wave of people pour into Rangpur to listen to Sheikh Hasina
Dengue: 12 new deaths, record 2,711 hospitalised in a day
Damaged pipes of SPM likely to be replaced in mid-Sept
‘Lady in the hat’: Miss France diva De Fontenay dead at 90
CCC canal digging project likely to be completed by Jun 2024
Beijing records heaviest rain in 140yrs
It’s Foreign Ministry’s duty to verify int’l election observers: EC


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft