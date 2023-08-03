Damaged pipes of SPM likely to be replaced in mid-Sept







Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) sources said, the appointed contractor of the project China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd (CPPEC) has already been importing the pipeline for replacing the damaged ones.



BPC sources hoped that the pipes are likely to reach Chattogram in mid-September.

After replacement, the test run of the project will begin again.



After successful test commissioning, the Prime Minster will inaugurate the project, sources said.



Meanwhile, the Test Commissioning of 110 km long double pipeline to pump crude petroleum products directly to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) and the Single Point Mooring (SPM), first-ever petroleum pumping system of the country has been suspended for mechanical faults in pipeline on July 5.



Following the suspension of the test run, the crude oil carried by the mother tanker had been lightered to the ERL site by two lighter tankers of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).



A mother tanker MT Horae laden with 81,735 metric tonnes of crude oil had been moored at the SPM site at Moheshkhali at 4:00pm on July 2.



A ship of Chattogram Port Authority piloted tanker to the SPM site. Then the concerned engineers took the step to connect the tanker with the SPM that had ended at 8pm on the same day.



Besides, the mother tanker had arrived at the deep sea of Bay of Bengal within the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port on June 24 from Saudi Arabia. The Tanker was scheduled to be piloted to the SPM site at Moheshkhali on June 25.



But due to inclement weather, the authority had postponed the programme for this reason, the test run of SPM began in the morning of July 3.



