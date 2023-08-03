CCC canal digging project likely to be completed by Jun 2024







Rafiqul Islam, Chief Engineer of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) told the Daily Observer that over 55 per cent works of the project have so far been completed. He hoped that the project would likely to be completed by June next year.



He also claimed that the excavation works of the canal had been going on.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved a revised project of Tk 13.62 billion for the third time to excavate an important canal in Chattogram city to mitigate the water-logging crisis from the city on April 19.



Besides, on June 24 in 2014, ECNEC approved the excavation of a 2.9 km-long canal from Baraipara to the river Karnaphuli at Tk 3.26 billion to be implemented by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).



In November 2017, the ECNEC reconsidered the project and increased the project budget to Tk 12.56 billion. It was rescheduled to be completed by 2020. Of the Tk 12.56 billion, the CCC was supposed to pitch in with 25 per cent funds.



After four years, the digging works had been inaugurated on November 27 in 2021 subject to meet the expenses at 25 per cent of the project though the duration of the project has been extended until 2024.



The ECNEC on April 19 this year, however, decided that the state will provide total expenditure of the project.



The 2.9 kilometres long and 65 feet wide canal will be excavated under the project with 20 feet wide road on both sides of the canal.



CHATTOGRAM, Aug 02: The excavation of a 2.9km-long canal from Baraipara of Bahaddarhat to the river Karnaphuli at Tk 13.62 billion implemented by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is expected to be completed by June 2024.Rafiqul Islam, Chief Engineer of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) told the Daily Observer that over 55 per cent works of the project have so far been completed. He hoped that the project would likely to be completed by June next year.He also claimed that the excavation works of the canal had been going on.The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved a revised project of Tk 13.62 billion for the third time to excavate an important canal in Chattogram city to mitigate the water-logging crisis from the city on April 19.Besides, on June 24 in 2014, ECNEC approved the excavation of a 2.9 km-long canal from Baraipara to the river Karnaphuli at Tk 3.26 billion to be implemented by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC).In November 2017, the ECNEC reconsidered the project and increased the project budget to Tk 12.56 billion. It was rescheduled to be completed by 2020. Of the Tk 12.56 billion, the CCC was supposed to pitch in with 25 per cent funds.After four years, the digging works had been inaugurated on November 27 in 2021 subject to meet the expenses at 25 per cent of the project though the duration of the project has been extended until 2024.The ECNEC on April 19 this year, however, decided that the state will provide total expenditure of the project.The 2.9 kilometres long and 65 feet wide canal will be excavated under the project with 20 feet wide road on both sides of the canal.