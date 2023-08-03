Video
It’s Foreign Ministry’s duty to verify int’l election observers: EC

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Staff Correspondent


Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Wednesday, "It's the responsibility of Ministry of Foreign Affairs to verify international election observers' authenticity".

On a recent meeting with four foreigners, two journalists and two unidentified, at his office,  asked, is there a way to prevent such people coming from abroad? Alamgir said, "We don't  have liaison office abroad,  we only can query about their citizenship.
After verifying their  authenticity, we approve. It's not possible for us to say who is genuine. It's the responsibility of Foreign Ministry.


