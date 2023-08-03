|
It’s Foreign Ministry’s duty to verify int’l election observers: EC
Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 170
Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said on Wednesday, "It's the responsibility of Ministry of Foreign Affairs to verify international election observers' authenticity".
On a recent meeting with four foreigners, two journalists and two unidentified, at his office, asked, is there a way to prevent such people coming from abroad? Alamgir said, "We don't have liaison office abroad, we only can query about their citizenship.