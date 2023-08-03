Online birth, death registration halted







The issue will persist for a few days, authorities say. When trying to apply, the website now asks for a username and password.



"The public is currently restricted from using it," said Registrar General of Birth and Death Registration Md Rashedul Hassan on Wednesday. "But authorised users and password-holders can use it. Repair work is underway on the system."

Asked when repairs would be complete and people would be able to register again, he said, "I can't say. We can reopen it as quickly as the work is finished.



There are over 700 IPs here. About half of them have been fixed, but they have not been checked. Once that's done, we will know."



The birth and death registration office issued a notice on Monday, saying that some public links would be closed due to ongoing repairs to the system.



Currently, registrations can only be done by approved user IDs.



The situation will persist until the system upgrades are made and security is ensured, according to the notice.



On Tuesday, the registrar general's office said that its servers were still open though public registration was closed.

�bdnews24.com



