Gas supply to remain off for 6hrs in parts city today

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital for 6 hours from 2:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday for emergency works in gas pipeline.



According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain off include Shaymoli, Adabar, PC Culture, Mohammadia Housing, Japan Garden City, west side of Dhanmondi, Satmosjid Road, Hazari Bagh, and Raerbazar.



The adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply during the shutdown period, said the Titas Gas regretting for its customers' inconvenience. �UNB