Countrymen will elect Hasina in upcoming election: Amu

Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:18 PM
Home City News

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member and 14-party alliance spokesperson Amir Hossain Amu on Wednesday expressed hope that the countrymen will elect AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the upcoming general election.

"All strata of people, including students and youths, will cast their vote in favour of the' electoral symbol 'boat' in the upcoming parliamentary election," he said.

He said this while speaking at a protest rally against BNP-Jamaat anarchy in front of the National Museum in the city's Shahbagh.

While addressing the rally organised by 14-party alliance, Amu said, "The BNP-Jamaat clique is hatching conspiracies in the name of the movement.

The upcoming general election will be held in line with the constitution and we won't allow anyone to hatch conspiracies against the country."

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon said BNP does not believe the countrymen rather they believe foreigners. The BNP wants to go to the state power in illegal way.

Awami League Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das conducted the meeting while Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, Jasod General Secretary Shirin Akhter, Ganatantrik Party General Secretary Dr Shahadat Hossain, Ganatantrik Mazdoor Party President Zakir Hossain, Gana Azadi League President Advocate SK Sikder, Basod Convener Rezaur Rashid Khan, Jatiya Party (JP) Organizing Secretary Abul Khair Siddiqui Abu and Dhaka City South AL former General Secretary Shah-e-Alam Murad, among others, spoke at the meeting.     �BSS


