Woman held with 20-kg ganja in Rajshahi
RAJSHAHI, Aug 2: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in an anti-crime operation, arrested an alleged woman drug peddler with 20 kilograms of ganja in the district last night.
The arrested woman was identified as Monjura Khatun, 33, wife of Maruf Hossain, a resident of Bamnidaha area under Charghat upazila of the district, RAB sources said on Wednesday afternoon.
On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in her residence around 11:30pm and arrested Monjura with the huge hemp red-handed, RAB sources said.
The arrestee with the seized contraband goods was handed over to the police.
A case was filed with Charghat Police Station in this connection. �BSS