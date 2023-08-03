Woman held with 20-kg ganja in Rajshahi







The arrested woman was identified as Monjura Khatun, 33, wife of Maruf Hossain, a resident of Bamnidaha area under Charghat upazila of the district, RAB sources said on Wednesday afternoon.



On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in her residence around 11:30pm and arrested Monjura with the huge hemp red-handed, RAB sources said.

The arrestee with the seized contraband goods was handed over to the police.



A case was filed with Charghat Police Station in this connection. �BSS



