DU undergraduate classes begin on Aug 16

Dhaka University's 1st year undergraduate programme classes will begin on August 16, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.It said the first year honours classes of Dhaka University for 2022-23 academic sessions will begin from August 16, as Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhteruzzaman approved recommendations of admission activities and class schedule on Wednesday.The vice chancellor also approved the recommendations of admission activities, which will be completed from August 8 to August 14. All the recommendations were sent by unit chiefs concerned.The release also said that detailed instruction and information about admission will be available on the Dhaka university website www.admission.eis.du.ac.bd. �BSS