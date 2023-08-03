BCL activists beat up JnU student







In this connection, counter-complaints have been submitted to the proctorial body of the university.



The name of the victim is Saurabh Dash. He is a student of 2020-21 academic year of chemistry department of the university. According to sources, the student is not an active worker of any political party.

Saurabh Das mentioned in his complaint that the accused are BSL General Secretary Iqbal Mahmood Rana, BCL worker Saikat, statistics department student and BCL leader Minun Mahfuz, BCL leader Miraj Hossain, Sajeeb, Samira Mahmud Mithi, Risat Ara.



All of them are followers of branch Student League General Secretary SM Akhtar Hossain.



On the other hand, Samira Mahmud Mithi, a woman activist of BSL and a student of Botany Department, who is accused in the beating incident, filed a counter-complaint in the proctor's office saying that she was a victim of sexual harassment.



Samira Mahmood and Risat Ara posted on social media alleging sexual harassment. There is mention of public eve teasing against Sourav. Later, when ordinary students and eyewitnesses criticized the matter, they deleted the Facebook post.



Samira Mahmood Mithi said in her complaint, "I went to our medical center as I was physically ill, and I and one of my juniors, Risat Ara, were first abused by a boy named Saurabh of Chemistry department of 16th batch.



Eyewitnesses said that the student named Saurabh Das had an argument with Student League activists Samira Mahmud Mithi and Risat Ara over sitting on a chair at the university's medical center on Monday afternoon.



At one point, the student was dragged out of the medical center during the argument and beaten up by his associates.



Injured student Saurabh Das said, I went for medical blood pressure test. While talking to the doctor on duty, a student named Risat Ara of the 2018-19 academic year of Philosophy Department asked me to get up from the chair.



I ask her to sit on the chair after finishing my treatment. She got angry and attacked me. At one stage of the conversation, the lady called me outside.



After that Iqbal Mahmud Rana, Saikat, Minun Mahfuz, Miraj Hossain, Sajeeb Buddha and several others beat him up.

Several calls made to Samira Mahmood Mithi to discuss the counter-allegation were not responded.



SM Akhtar Hossain, General Secretary of the branch Student League, was called couple of times, but he did not respond. Branch BSL President Ibrahim Faraji was called but couldn't be reached.



University Proctor Professor Mostafa Kamal said, 'We found the student named Saurabh Dash injured and took him to the medical center, he was given first aid. We have received the complaint and action will be taken after investigation.'



