Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Covid: 32 more cases reported

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Bangladesh has recorded 32 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,564.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,473 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 945 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.39 per cent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 19.

Another 36 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011,525.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent.    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas supply to remain off for 6hrs in parts city today
Countrymen will elect Hasina in upcoming election: Amu
Woman held with 20-kg ganja in Rajshahi
DU undergraduate classes begin on Aug 16
BCL activists beat up JnU student
Covid: 32 more cases reported
36 DU students get Duke of Edinburgh Int'l Award
Journo Azad laid to eternal rest


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft