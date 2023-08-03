36 DU students get Duke of Edinburgh Int'l Award







A total of 36 students from different departments of Dhaka University (DU) have been awarded The Duke of Edinburgh International Award for their successes in various extra-curricular activities.Among them, 14 students received Silver Awards and 22 others Bronze Awards.DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed certificates among the students as chief guest at a function held on Wednesday at Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom of the university.Congratulating the students, Prof Akhtaruzzaman stressed the need for enhancement of technology-based knowledge, skills and qualities of the young generation to achieve Sustainable Development Goals as well as build Smart Bangladesh.Director of Students Counseling and Guidance Office of DU Prof Mahjabeen Haque presided over the function while Secretary of Board of Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Foundation Rizwan-Bin-Farouk addressed it as special guest.