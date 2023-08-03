Journo Azad laid to eternal rest



CHATTOGRAM, Aug 2: Azad Talukder, editor of Ekushey Patrika, a Chattogram-based popular online Bangla news portal, was laid to eternal rest at the family graveyard of his native village Padua under Rangunia upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.He had been suffering from deadly cancer and breathed his last earlier on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at BRB hospital in Dhaka at the age of 45.The first Namaj-e Janaza of the renowned journalist Azad Talukdar was held after the Johr prayers on Wednesday at Jamiatul Falah National Mosque in Chattogram.He was buried at the graveyard after his second and third Namaj-e-Janaza at Chattogram Press Club and Padua High School premises in Rangunia upazila respectively.Journalists of all strata particularly the members of Chattogram Press Club (CPC) placed floral wreaths on his coffin at the CPC premises on Wednesday afternoon where his body was kept for his colleagues to pay last respect.In a condolence message, President of the CPC Salauddin Mohammad Reza and its General Secretary Devdulal Bhomik expressed deep shock at the death of journalist Azad Talukdar.They recalled the contributions of late Talukder in the field of journalism and prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul and also conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. �BSS