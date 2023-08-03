Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Journo Azad laid to eternal rest

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Journo Azad laid to eternal rest

Journo Azad laid to eternal rest

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 2: Azad Talukder, editor of Ekushey Patrika, a Chattogram-based popular online Bangla news portal, was laid to eternal rest at the family graveyard of his native village Padua under Rangunia upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

He had been suffering from deadly cancer and breathed his last earlier on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at BRB hospital in Dhaka at the age of 45.

The first Namaj-e Janaza of the renowned journalist Azad Talukdar was held after the Johr prayers on Wednesday at Jamiatul Falah National Mosque in Chattogram.

He was buried at the graveyard after his second and third Namaj-e-Janaza at Chattogram Press Club and Padua High School premises in Rangunia upazila respectively.

Journalists of all strata particularly the members of Chattogram Press Club (CPC) placed floral wreaths on his coffin at the CPC premises on Wednesday afternoon where his body was kept for his colleagues to pay last respect.

In a condolence message, President of the CPC Salauddin Mohammad Reza and its General Secretary Devdulal Bhomik expressed deep shock at the death of journalist Azad Talukdar.

They recalled the contributions of late Talukder in the field of journalism and prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul and also conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas supply to remain off for 6hrs in parts city today
Countrymen will elect Hasina in upcoming election: Amu
Woman held with 20-kg ganja in Rajshahi
DU undergraduate classes begin on Aug 16
BCL activists beat up JnU student
Covid: 32 more cases reported
36 DU students get Duke of Edinburgh Int'l Award
Journo Azad laid to eternal rest


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft