Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BGB sizes smuggled goods worth Tk 161.53cr in July

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized arms, ammunition, drugs and other goods worth Tk 161.53 crore during anti-smuggling drives across the country , especially in bordering areas in July.

During the period (from July 1 to till July 31), the paramilitary force seized 12,51,573 Yaba pills, 7.425 Kg crystal meth, 12,343 bottles of phensedyl, 24,250 bottles of foreign liquor, 6,650 cans of beer, 1654 kg cannabis, 32,609 kg heroin, 2,58,961 packets cigarettes and bidi, 1,24,979 injections, 6,791 Eskuf syrups, 2424 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil, 11,27,853 different types of medicines and 1,67,950 other tablets, said a BGB media release on Wednesday.

Other smuggled items include 8.679 kg gold, 29.700 kg silver, 1,39,637 cosmetics, 36,350 imitation jewelries, 11,450 sarees, 1772 three-piece/shirt-piece/bed-sheet/blankets, 557 cft timber, 7,173 kg of tea leaves, 37,737 kg of coal, 10941 kg of current nets, 12 trucks/covered vans, none pick-up, 84 motorcycles, six private cars/microbuses and 20 CNG/battery auto rickshaws.

Seized arms include one pistol, one air gun, 95 kg salfar and 439 rounds of bullet.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gas supply to remain off for 6hrs in parts city today
Countrymen will elect Hasina in upcoming election: Amu
Woman held with 20-kg ganja in Rajshahi
DU undergraduate classes begin on Aug 16
BCL activists beat up JnU student
Covid: 32 more cases reported
36 DU students get Duke of Edinburgh Int'l Award
Journo Azad laid to eternal rest


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft