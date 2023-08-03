BGB sizes smuggled goods worth Tk 161.53cr in July







During the period (from July 1 to till July 31), the paramilitary force seized 12,51,573 Yaba pills, 7.425 Kg crystal meth, 12,343 bottles of phensedyl, 24,250 bottles of foreign liquor, 6,650 cans of beer, 1654 kg cannabis, 32,609 kg heroin, 2,58,961 packets cigarettes and bidi, 1,24,979 injections, 6,791 Eskuf syrups, 2424 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil, 11,27,853 different types of medicines and 1,67,950 other tablets, said a BGB media release on Wednesday.



Other smuggled items include 8.679 kg gold, 29.700 kg silver, 1,39,637 cosmetics, 36,350 imitation jewelries, 11,450 sarees, 1772 three-piece/shirt-piece/bed-sheet/blankets, 557 cft timber, 7,173 kg of tea leaves, 37,737 kg of coal, 10941 kg of current nets, 12 trucks/covered vans, none pick-up, 84 motorcycles, six private cars/microbuses and 20 CNG/battery auto rickshaws.

Seized arms include one pistol, one air gun, 95 kg salfar and 439 rounds of bullet. �UNB



Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized arms, ammunition, drugs and other goods worth Tk 161.53 crore during anti-smuggling drives across the country , especially in bordering areas in July.During the period (from July 1 to till July 31), the paramilitary force seized 12,51,573 Yaba pills, 7.425 Kg crystal meth, 12,343 bottles of phensedyl, 24,250 bottles of foreign liquor, 6,650 cans of beer, 1654 kg cannabis, 32,609 kg heroin, 2,58,961 packets cigarettes and bidi, 1,24,979 injections, 6,791 Eskuf syrups, 2424 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil, 11,27,853 different types of medicines and 1,67,950 other tablets, said a BGB media release on Wednesday.Other smuggled items include 8.679 kg gold, 29.700 kg silver, 1,39,637 cosmetics, 36,350 imitation jewelries, 11,450 sarees, 1772 three-piece/shirt-piece/bed-sheet/blankets, 557 cft timber, 7,173 kg of tea leaves, 37,737 kg of coal, 10941 kg of current nets, 12 trucks/covered vans, none pick-up, 84 motorcycles, six private cars/microbuses and 20 CNG/battery auto rickshaws.Seized arms include one pistol, one air gun, 95 kg salfar and 439 rounds of bullet. �UNB