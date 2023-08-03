NICVD thanks PM for Bangabandhu Public Administration Award





The directors, doctors, officers, nurses, employees of National Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) expressed their gratitude and thanks to the Prime Minister, Health Minister, State Minister for Public Administration for awarding the



"Bangabandhu Public Administration Award 2023" to the Institute in recognition of their important contribution in the field of research and its use for human welfare.





On the occasion of receiving the medal, the doctors, officers, nurses and employees of the hospital met the director in a courteous manner and praised greeting for managing the hospital efficiently, ensuring the services of the patients and achieving this rare honor of receiving the medal under his leadership.



At that time, the director said that this is the achievement of all those working in the hospital. He urged the hospital to strive to provide the highest level of service to the patients.



Currently, it is the country's largest government specialised cardiac hospital with 1250 beds. The hospital has 40-bed coronary care unit (CCU), 50-bed modern cardiac ICU, 11-bed vascular ICU, 13-bed pediatric cardiac ICU, 7 modern cardiac surgery operation theaters, 2 vascular operation theaters and an emergency vascular operation theater.



The directors, doctors, officers, nurses, employees of National Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) expressed their gratitude and thanks to the Prime Minister, Health Minister, State Minister for Public Administration for awarding the"Bangabandhu Public Administration Award 2023" to the Institute in recognition of their important contribution in the field of research and its use for human welfare.Director of the hospital Prof Dr Mir Jamal Uddin received the award on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and National Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Monday.On the occasion of receiving the medal, the doctors, officers, nurses and employees of the hospital met the director in a courteous manner and praised greeting for managing the hospital efficiently, ensuring the services of the patients and achieving this rare honor of receiving the medal under his leadership.At that time, the director said that this is the achievement of all those working in the hospital. He urged the hospital to strive to provide the highest level of service to the patients.Currently, it is the country's largest government specialised cardiac hospital with 1250 beds. The hospital has 40-bed coronary care unit (CCU), 50-bed modern cardiac ICU, 11-bed vascular ICU, 13-bed pediatric cardiac ICU, 7 modern cardiac surgery operation theaters, 2 vascular operation theaters and an emergency vascular operation theater.