Mahbub receives bestseller award

Madness has another name, Lionel Messi. The same Messi became the subject of the book titled "Life Lessons from Messi", written by young author Mahbub Nahid.The book was released at the last "Amar Ekushey Book Fair", Messi's devoted readers went crazy, flocking to the stall of Darikoma Publication.In no time, all the copies of the first edition were sold out, forcing the publisher to bring five more editions to the fair. The achievement of "Life Lessons from Messi" did not stop there.The book has earned the young author, Mahbub Nahid, the Best of the Bestsellers Award. The programme was anchored by famous anchor Sadia Roshni Suchana.Creative Publishing House- Darikoma Publication has awarded the "Darikoma Bestseller Award 2023" to the highest-selling authors of the past year.