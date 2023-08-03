We need to find new markets for RMG exports







As a result, the government-set $46.80 billion export earnings target from RMG sector for the fiscal year 2022-23 has been unlikely to be achieved. But the export earnings from this sector in FY 2021-22 was $42.61 billion which was 21.25 per cent higher than the target of $35.14 billion.



Any negative impact on our RMG sector has obviously affected our economy since apparel industry has been the poster child of our commercial strength for over 40 years with Bangladesh becoming the second-largest garment exporter in the world.

The new bleak future for RMG sector arises in the wake of significant decrease in European Union's (EU) apparel import from Bangladesh. EU's intake of our ready-made garments went down by 11.59 per cent to $8.46 billion in the first five months of this calendar year from January to May against $ 9.57 billion for the same period in the previous year.



Although, EU imports from our country witnessed a downward trend, Bangladesh has already overtaken China in terms of quantity (measured in kilograms). Bangladesh is expected to retain its first position in terms of volume in the EU market during the mentioned months of 2023.



As per the latest data from the EUROSTAT, Bangladesh remained the second largest apparel import source for the EU 26 countries with 23.32 per cent share while China had 23.67 per cent share in dollar value terms during Jan-May period of this year.



EU's import from China has declined by 15.25 per cent in value terms to $8.59 billion during the period from $10.14 billion in Jan-May 2022. In terms of quantity, the decline is recorded at 18.39 per cent. Among the top ten apparel-sourcing countries of the EU, all the countries have shown negative growth in terms of both value and quantity.



But good news is amid declining export growth, Bangladesh has discovered a new emerging market, Croatia to which its exports of RMG products rose by close to 300 percent to $19.20 million during Jan-Apr 2023 from $4.8 million for the same period in 2022.



Time has come for Bangladesh to diversify its RMG products by offering a wide range of sophisticated cheap and chic items to the international markets with keeping an eye on exploring new buyers in new countries like Croatia.



In this crucial time, government needs to extend its support with ensuring smooth supply of gas and electricity to the RMG factories for their uninterrupted functioning in order to meet buyers' orders in time.



We believe that the government won't leave behind our valued RMG sector. A declining trend in the exports of ready-made garments (RMG) has been feared until the end of this year, showing a clear sign of depressing scenario for our retail business and the economy as a whole.As a result, the government-set $46.80 billion export earnings target from RMG sector for the fiscal year 2022-23 has been unlikely to be achieved. But the export earnings from this sector in FY 2021-22 was $42.61 billion which was 21.25 per cent higher than the target of $35.14 billion.Any negative impact on our RMG sector has obviously affected our economy since apparel industry has been the poster child of our commercial strength for over 40 years with Bangladesh becoming the second-largest garment exporter in the world.The new bleak future for RMG sector arises in the wake of significant decrease in European Union's (EU) apparel import from Bangladesh. EU's intake of our ready-made garments went down by 11.59 per cent to $8.46 billion in the first five months of this calendar year from January to May against $ 9.57 billion for the same period in the previous year.Although, EU imports from our country witnessed a downward trend, Bangladesh has already overtaken China in terms of quantity (measured in kilograms). Bangladesh is expected to retain its first position in terms of volume in the EU market during the mentioned months of 2023.As per the latest data from the EUROSTAT, Bangladesh remained the second largest apparel import source for the EU 26 countries with 23.32 per cent share while China had 23.67 per cent share in dollar value terms during Jan-May period of this year.EU's import from China has declined by 15.25 per cent in value terms to $8.59 billion during the period from $10.14 billion in Jan-May 2022. In terms of quantity, the decline is recorded at 18.39 per cent. Among the top ten apparel-sourcing countries of the EU, all the countries have shown negative growth in terms of both value and quantity.But good news is amid declining export growth, Bangladesh has discovered a new emerging market, Croatia to which its exports of RMG products rose by close to 300 percent to $19.20 million during Jan-Apr 2023 from $4.8 million for the same period in 2022.Time has come for Bangladesh to diversify its RMG products by offering a wide range of sophisticated cheap and chic items to the international markets with keeping an eye on exploring new buyers in new countries like Croatia.In this crucial time, government needs to extend its support with ensuring smooth supply of gas and electricity to the RMG factories for their uninterrupted functioning in order to meet buyers' orders in time.We believe that the government won't leave behind our valued RMG sector.