

BRICS summit to focus on challenges, opportunities



BRICS is a grouping of five developing countries from the Global South that has the potential to emerge as economic giants in the world economy in the future. The core members are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Together, these five countries represent 45% of the world's population, cover 30% of the earth's territory, and share 31.5% of the world's GDP. BRICS also has the potential to represent a 50% share of the world's GDP by 2050.



BRICS is a unique organization as it consists of states from Global South and promotes south-south cooperation to replace northern hegemony. Hence, BRICS has political-economic aspirations. The grouping aims to increase its stake and power in the global economy and decision-making.

For that, BRICS has already established New Development Bank (NDB) to bypass World Bank, IMF, and Western hegemony in existing Multilateral Development Banks. One of the main aims of BRICS is to identify investment opportunities globally and invest accordingly. Currently, in the era of 'de-dollarization', BRICS is thinking about launching a common currency to bypass dollar hegemony.



As the grouping remains vibrant with several achievements and future potentials, 32 countries from the Global South either applied or expressed interest to join the forum in the last two years. Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, and Bangladesh are some of the applicants. BRICS' core members are also thinking about expanding the grouping to increase strength.



The expansion of BRICS is proposed by China mainly. Hence, it is perceived as a Chinese push by India to increase China's alliance and bilateral relations to counter US and its allies. India also fears that the expansion and adding new member-states may also increase China's dominance in the decision-making of the BRICS. So, the expansion emerges as an opposite interest for India as a US ally.



Moreover, the ultimate goal of BRICS- creating an alternative world order may also not serve India's interest as it would be Russia and China-centric. Therefore, there is still major contradictions among the founding members that may cripple BRICS' rapid rise. BRICS needs to address these issues and find a way to accommodate all member's interests.



Bangladesh is already a shareholder of the NDB. Little known that it is also first ever shareholding for Bangladesh in any Multilateral Development Banks. In June 2023, Bangladesh formally applied for membership in BRICS.



In economic aspect, joining BRICS will help Bangladesh to increase and attract development finance besides trade and commerce. Joining in such an effective grouping will also help Bangladesh to increase its stake in the global economy.



The use of common currency may also help Bangladesh to reduce its dependence on the dollar. Through this forum, Bangladesh will also get a chance to participate in South-South cooperation multilaterally.



As the expansion is perceived as a Chinese push, it may create an image of Bangladesh as a 'China-tilting' country. The Intra-BRICS diplomacy may also create new pressure on Bangladesh's foreign policy as both China and India are founding members and will seek Bangladesh's support in decision-making.



Besides, Western countries may put pressure on Bangladesh. And lastly, the existing divergent interest between India and China-Russia may create new challenges for Bangladesh.



Perhaps, BRICS is the only vibrant organization from Global South with largescale effect on contemporary global affairs. As a result, BRICS is now garnering attention for the last two years. Recently it has also surpassed G7 in terms of GDP. But the latest expansion push and contradicting stance from India and China suggest that to attain the ultimate goal, BRICS must settle its challenges first.



In this context, this year's summit is very crucial as important agenda such as the expansion of BRICS, and launching common currency will be discussed. The forum will also bring together the rival states- India and China and their top leaders to discuss and minimize their difference. For Bangladesh, BRICS is a good forum to join for political-economic opportunities.



But it must prepare for addressing the challenges that come with the package, manageable if thoroughly planned. Lastly, the BRICS summit this year will be crucial for not only BRICS but also for the Global Economy.

The writer is a former World Bank Employee



