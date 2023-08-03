Lumpy skin disease turns epidemic in Rajshahi







This disease is getting transmitted through flies, mosquitoes, ticks, and reuse of contaminated needles and syringes. Lack of a specific remedy to this disease has left households and farmers in despair.



Fear and concern are prevailing in households and among farmers in Rajshahi. The disease is spreading alarmingly.

They are seeking medical assistance from some local veterinarians. But the treatment is not yielding positive result.



According to field sources, Godagari Upazila has been severely affected. Volunteers guided by the district's animal welfare office are visiting households to provide medical care to the affected cattle.



Marjina Khatun, a farmer of Godagari Paurashava, said, one of her 5-month-old cow suddenly fell victim of LSD. It developed severe fever. The cow became extremely weak and frail. She is in concern over its survival.



LSD cases were reported in areas like Madarpur, Bypass, Hasabpukur, Aihai Rahe, Lalbagh Heliport, Kakonhas, and other neighbouring areas.



Ripa Rani Das, an experienced livestock officer in Godagari Upazila, said, the LSD has now become an epidemic across the country.



They provide vaccination and medication along with expert advice.



Cattle owners are advised for keeping cowsheds properly clean and hygiene.



