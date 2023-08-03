Video
Home Countryside

Lumpy skin disease turns epidemic in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Aug 2: Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) has turned epidemic in the district, hitting cow owners.

This disease is getting transmitted through flies, mosquitoes, ticks, and reuse of contaminated needles and syringes. Lack of a specific remedy to  this disease has left households and farmers in despair.

Fear and concern are prevailing in households and among farmers in Rajshahi. The disease is spreading alarmingly.
 
They are seeking medical assistance from some local veterinarians. But the treatment is not yielding positive result.

According to field sources, Godagari Upazila has been severely affected. Volunteers guided by the district's animal welfare office are visiting households to provide medical care to the affected cattle.

Marjina Khatun, a farmer of  Godagari Paurashava, said, one of her 5-month-old cow suddenly fell victim of LSD. It developed severe fever. The cow became extremely weak and frail. She is in concern over its survival.

LSD cases were reported in areas like Madarpur, Bypass, Hasabpukur, Aihai Rahe, Lalbagh Heliport, Kakonhas, and other neighbouring areas.

Ripa Rani Das, an experienced livestock officer in Godagari Upazila, said, the LSD  has now become an epidemic across the country.

They provide vaccination and medication along with expert advice.

Cattle owners are advised for keeping cowsheds properly clean and hygiene.

Calves are more susceptible to infection, he added. The mortality rate is relatively low. It takes time for cattle to recover from this ailment, he maintained.



