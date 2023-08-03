One to die, 2 jailed until death in different cases







JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death in a case filed over killing a labourer after 18 years.

Joypurhat Additional and Sessions Court-2 Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.



The court also fined him Tk 10,000.



According to the prosecution, on April 23, 2005, convict Sohel called his neighbour and also the deceased Monsur for playing carom. At around 9 pm, Sohel stabbed Monsur on his chest over the previous enmity, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and took Monsur to the Mohipur Upazila Health Complex, where he died at 9:30 pm.



Investigation Officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet to the court against Sohel on July 31, 2005.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



NARAYANGANJ: A tribunal in the district on Sunday sentenced two persons to jail until their death for killing a seven-year-old child after rape.



Narayanganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamal handed down the verdict in presence of the convicts.



The convicts are Sumon, 34, a resident of Alinagar in Sonargaon of Narayanganj, and Shafiqul Islam, 35, from Paicharchar in Narsingdi.



According to the prosecution, on February 21 in 2018, a seven-year-old child was murdered after rape in Painadi area of Siddhirganj Upazila in the district.



Later on, the deceased's maternal uncle Nazrul Islam, as the plaintiff, filed a case in this connection.



