Two arrested with 18 gold bars at Sharsha





SHARSHA, JASHORE, Aug 2: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested two smugglers along with 18 gold bars weighing 2.1 kilograms from Sharsha Upazila in the district on Monday evening.



The arrested are: Milon Hossain, 35, a resident of Puthkhali Village, and Shah Jamal, 25, of Boalia Village under Benapole Bandar Police Station (PS) in the district.





Acting on a tip-off, a team of the battalion conducted a drive in Dakshinpara area of Daulatpur Village under the upazila, and detained two persons for their suspicious movements. While searching, the BGB personnel recovered the gold bars from their shoes.



The estimate market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 1,82,16,360, said the press release.



A case was filed with Sharsha PS against the duo and the seized gold bars were deposited to the governemnt treasury, said BGB-21 Khulna Camp Commander Lt Col Mohammad Tanvir Rahman.



