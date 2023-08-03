Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two arrested with 18 gold bars at Sharsha

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent


SHARSHA, JASHORE, Aug 2: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested two smugglers along with 18 gold bars weighing 2.1 kilograms from Sharsha Upazila in the district on Monday evening.

The arrested are: Milon Hossain, 35, a resident of Puthkhali Village, and Shah Jamal, 25, of Boalia Village under Benapole Bandar Police Station (PS) in the district.
BGB-21 officials confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the battalion conducted a drive in Dakshinpara area of Daulatpur Village under the upazila, and detained two persons for their suspicious movements. While searching, the BGB personnel recovered the gold bars from their shoes.

The estimate market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 1,82,16,360, said the press release.

A case was filed with Sharsha PS against the duo and the seized gold bars were deposited to the governemnt treasury, said BGB-21 Khulna Camp Commander Lt Col Mohammad Tanvir Rahman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lumpy skin disease turns epidemic in Rajshahi
One to die, 2 jailed until death in different cases
Two arrested with 18 gold bars at Sharsha
Six minors drown in three districts
Nine people murdered  in seven districts
Nation never forgets contribution of great scientist P C Roy: Swapan
Woman beaten up for refusing illegal proposal in Pabna
Obituary


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft