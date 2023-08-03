Six minors drown in three districts







LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Three children drowned in three separate incidents in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased were identified as Hujaifa, 3, daughter of Md Rakib, a resident of Chatla area under Dhali Gour Nagar Union, Md Zunayed, 8, son of Md Zakir, of Ward No. 8 under Charbhuta Union, and Nusrat, 6, daughter of Liton Mia, of Noyanigram area in Ward No. 5 under Lalmohan Municipality.

Dr Hamida Akhter, on-duty doctor of Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, said a total of four children were brought to the hospital on Tuesday.



Among them, three died before they were brought to the hospital and another is currently undergoing treatment.



"Unawareness and carelessness of the deceased's parents are the main reasons behind these incidents," she added.



FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A two-and-a-half-year-old minor boy drowned in a pond in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The incident took place in Atiabari Village under Bhangamor Union of the upazila at around 5:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Alif, son of Noyon Mia, a resident of the area.



According to local sources, Alif fell in a pond next to the house at around 5:30 pm while his family members were unaware of it.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty duty doctor declared Alif dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Prankrishna Debnath confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



CHANDPUR: Two sisters drowned in a pond in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The deceased were identified as Nur Zahan, 5, and her sister Nuha, 4, daughters of Kawser Patwari, residents of Daichara Patwari area under Paikpara South Union in the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, the duo drowned in a pond while they were bathing in it at around 1 pm.

Later on, an elderly man of the area spotted their bodies floating on water.



Relatives rescued them and rushed to Faridganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the sisters dead.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies upon their request.



Faridganj PS OC Md Abdul Mannan confirmed the incident.



