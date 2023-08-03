Nine people murdered  in seven districts







KHULNA: Two people were killed in separate incidents in the city on Monday.



The deceased were identified as Sohag Patwary of Sabuz Pally area at Kashem Nagar under Labanchara Police Station (PS) and Babul Sarder of Munsipara area under Sadar PS in the city.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khulna Sadar PS said, Babul Sarder, a brick-sand trader of Customghat area, was beaten up by a youth on Monday afternoon. He was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday evening.



The incident occurred while a youth was passing through footpath with his motorcycle at Customghat and hit Babul Sarder from behind. As the victim protested, the youth left the place after beating up Babul indiscriminately, OC added.



Imran Hossain Munsi, son of the dead person, filed a case with Khulna PS, he said. Police arrested Md Saiful, motorcycle owner, in the early hours.



Criminals hacked to death a youth Sohag Patwary last night.

OC of Labanchara PS said, on information, police recovered a dead body from Sabuz Pally main road area in the early hours.



OC suspected that criminals hacked Sohag with sharp weapon and fell down his body beside Sabuzpally road last night.

Police started drives to arrest criminals, the OC added.



MADARIPUR: Two men were murdered in separate incidents in Shichar and Kalkini upazilas of the district in three days.



A man was reportedly beaten to death by a suspect of mobile phone stealing in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Kashem Shikder, 48, son of Joynal Shikder, a resident of Char Guatala Bhorer Bazaar area under Ditiya Khando Union in the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, one Rasel Matbar, a resident of the same area, stole two android mobile phone sets from the deceased's house three months back.



At that time, the deceased's family members tried to catch him red-handed but Rasel managed to escape and absconded from the area.



After three months of his absconding, he returned home on Sunday last. Being informed, Kashem went to Rasel's house to take back his mobile phone sets.



At that time, an altercation took place in between them and at one stage of the altercation, Rasel along with his family members attacked him with lethal weapons, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Kashem dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Shibchar PS OC Mohammad Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that process of filing of a case is underway in this regard and legal actions would be taken against the accused.



On the other hand, an elderly man was slaughtered reportedly by his younger brother in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The deceased was identified as Kabir Hawlader, 60, a resident of Dakshin Jonardandi Village in the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, Kabir Hawlader had been at loggerheads with his younger brother HM Sabur for long over a piece of land.



On Saturday evening, an altercation took place in between them over the issue and at one stage, Sabur along with his some cohorts attacked on Kabir with a sharp knife.



They hacked Kabir, leaving his throat-slit body on the ground.



Locals rushed him to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex, where Kabir was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



Kalkini PS OC Md Nazmul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area and they are trying to arrest the accused.



JHENIDAH: A housewife was allegedly killed by her husband in Shailkupa Upazila of the district over a family dispute early Monday.



The deceased was identified as Najma Khatun, 38, wife of Rais Uddin, a resident of Char Tribeni Village in the upazila.



The deceased's relatives alleged that accused Rais Uddin killed Najma Khatun by slitting her throat at his in-law's house in Podmodi Village of the upazila at around 12:30 am due to a family dispute, and escaped the scene.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Shailkupa PS OC Amirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and legal action will be taken in this regard.



RAJSHAHI: A local leader of Mohila Awami League (AL) was allegedly murdered by her husband in Godagari Upazila of the district early Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Nazma Khatun, vice-president of Mohanpur Union Unit of Mohila AL. She was the wife of Abdur Rahim, a resident of Gobindapur Village under the union.



Police and local sources said Abdur Rahim started stabbing Nazma at around 1 am over a family dispute while she was sleeping at home, which left her dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, neighbours caught the deceased's husband from the scene and handed him over to police.



The deceased's younger brother Arif Hossain lodged a murder case with Godagari PS in this regard.



Godagari PS OC Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that Rahim was sent to jail following a court order.



BARISHAL: A vegetable vendor was reportedly stabbed to death by another trader in Kashipur Bazar area on the outskirts of the city on Saturday morning.



Police arrested accused Sohel Rana, 50, a resident of Ichakathi area under Kashipur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district, in this connection.



The deceased was identified as Kamal Hossain, 38, a resident of the union.



Locals said Sohel Rana and Kamal locked into an altercation at around 9 am over a space for setting up their shops on it.



At one stage of the altercation, Sohel started stabbing Kamal Hossain with a sharp knife, leaving him critically injured.



At that time, four others were also injured as they were trying to protect the deceased.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Kamal dead. The other injured men are undergoing treatment in the hospital.



Barishal Airport PS OC Helal Uddin said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, police also arrested the main accused and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya man was beaten to death allegedly by members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) at Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Md Ishaque, 48, a resident of A-1 Block under Balukhali Camp No. 7 in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Additional Deputy Inspector General and Commander of Armed Police Battalion-8 Md Amir Zafar said Ishaque was picked up by the ARSA criminals from his shanty and brought to Kutupalong Camp where they gouged out his eyes and beat him to death.



Being informed, police recovered the body and launched a drive to arrest those involved in the killing.



After the primary investigation, police learned that ARSA criminals carried out the murder over establishing supremacy in the camps, he added.



Later on, the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.



Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident.



KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A man from Kaliganj Upazila in the district was murdered by miscreants at Malmesburry of Cape Town in South Africa recently.



The deceased was identified as Asaduzzaman alias Asad Moral, 44, son of Jahirul Moral, hailed from Madhya Nargana Village under Jamalpur Union in the upazila. He was the father of a son and a daughter.



Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Khairul Alam said Asad had been living in South Africa for the last seven years.



He worked in a bakery at Malmesburry there. However, he had an altercation with some people at his workplace.



At one stage of the altercation, the miscreants attacked him, leaving the expatriate seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Asad Moral dead, the UP chairman added.



The deceased's son Sabik Moral said process of bringing the body of his father is underway.



