

Nation never forgets contribution of great scientist P C Roy: Swapan



"P C Roy contributed to many areas including chemistry and philosophy as he was a great scientist, social worker, educationist and poet," he said this while speaking on the 162nd birth anniversary of the legend at his birth place Raruli Village under Paikgachha Upazila in Khulna District on Wednesday.



Founder of Bengal Chemicals and inventor of Mercuric Nitrite P C Roy created stirring globally after inventing it and established co-operatives bank for the wellbeing of the people, he said, adding that everybody should know about his innovation and creativity through publicity.

Referring to the achievement of P C Roy in various sectors including education, science-based knowledge, he said that the great scientist played vital role in industrial sector using scientific knowledge.



He, however, said the present government, led by Sheikh Hasina, is trying to forward the nation by establishing modern science-based education.



Replying to various demands by the speakers, the minister said, as per government policy to preserve of reminiscence of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and valiant freedom fighters, memories of PC Roy will also be preserved at his native village.



Organised by Khulna District Administration, Member of Parliament (MP) from Khulna-6 Md Akteruzzaman Babu, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman, Chairman of Paikgachha Upazila Parishad Anwar Iqbal Montu, Mayor of Paikgachha Pourashava Selim Jahangir, President of P C Roy Smrity Parishad Freedom Fighter Sheikh Shahadat Hossain Bacchu, and Chairman of Raruli Union Parishad Freedom Fighter Abul Kalam Azad, and Regional Chief Khulna Archeology Department Lovely Yasmin Mita addressed the event.



Khulna Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khondokar Yasir Arefin presided over the meeting while UNO of Paikgachha Upazila Momtaz Begum delivered the welcome speech.



Earlier, the minister paid homage to the legend scientist's portrait and Kapilmuni Boddhobhumi, a place where the Pakistani army and their collaborator Razakars, Albadars, Alshams killed hundreds of freedom fighters during the Liberation War in 1971.

Later, he distributed prizes among the winners of art and essay competition.



