Woman beaten up for refusing illegal proposal in Pabna







The victim filed a case with Sujanagar Police Station (PS) on Tuesday.



According to the case statement, Chitra Rani Bhowmik, 40, wife of Ashish Kumar Bhowmik, works as a service provider at Kadwa Community Clinic.

One Abdul Matin, 38, son of Akram Hossain of Kadwa Village under Satbaria Union in the upazila, has been harassing the woman every day. Chitra informed the matter to the authorities concerned, but she did not get any result.



At around 10 am on Sunday, Abdul Matin allegedly beat up Chitra, leaving her seriously injured.



Injured Chitra was, later, rescued and admitted to Sujanagar Upazila Health Complex. After two days of treatment, she was released from the hospital and lodged a case with Sujanagar PS against Abdul Matin.



PABNA, Aug 2: A woman was allegedly beaten up by a man for refusing his illegal proposal in Sujanagar Upazila of the district on Sunday.The victim filed a case with Sujanagar Police Station (PS) on Tuesday.According to the case statement, Chitra Rani Bhowmik, 40, wife of Ashish Kumar Bhowmik, works as a service provider at Kadwa Community Clinic.One Abdul Matin, 38, son of Akram Hossain of Kadwa Village under Satbaria Union in the upazila, has been harassing the woman every day. Chitra informed the matter to the authorities concerned, but she did not get any result.At around 10 am on Sunday, Abdul Matin allegedly beat up Chitra, leaving her seriously injured.Injured Chitra was, later, rescued and admitted to Sujanagar Upazila Health Complex. After two days of treatment, she was released from the hospital and lodged a case with Sujanagar PS against Abdul Matin.