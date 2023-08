He had been suffering from Histopasma Disease for long.



GOPALGANJ, Aug 2: Munshi Mohammad Hussain, the district correspondent of News24 Channel, died at PG Hospital in Dhaka at 5 pm on Tuesday.He had been suffering from Histopasma Disease for long.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Marcus Mosque premises in Nabibbag area in the district town on Wednesday morning.Later on, he was buried at the municipal graveyard.He left behind his wife, mother, one daughter, one brother and many well-wishers to mourn his death.