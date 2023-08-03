Four people electrocuted in four districts







KIASHOREGANJ: A housewife was electrocuted in Hossainpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The dead person was identified as Monira Akter, 25, wife of Sushen Mia of Tan Sidla Village in the upazila.

According to field sources, the woman came in contact with an electric wire while she was working near a pond next to her house in the morning, leaving her injured.



Later on, she was rescued and taken to the upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A carpenter was electrocuted in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam, a resident of Bhellikuri Village under Char Bhurungamari Union in the upazila.



According to locals, the man came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working at Natun Hat Bazar at around 11:30 am, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and took to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident.



BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A man was electrocuted in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.



The deceased was identified as Mokhlesur Rahman, 35, son of late Hazrat Ali. He was a resident of Uthura Village in the upazila.



He was an internet businessman.



Police and local sources said Mokhlesur came in contact with live electric wire at noon while he was giving an internet connection to a house at Narangi Chowrasta, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Bhaluka Model PS OC Md Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.



MADARIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The incident took place in a restaurant of Gopalpur Haat at around 8:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Nazmul Talukder, 30, son of late Nasim Talukder, a resident of Dakshin Gopalpur area under the upazila.



According to local sources, Nazmul came in contact with a live electric wire when he was cooking in his own restaurant at Gopalpur Haat at around 8:30 pm. He was critically injured at that time.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kalkini Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Nazmul Talukder dead.



Kalkini Municipal Mayor SM Hanif confirmed the incident.



