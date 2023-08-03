Two university girls drown in Gopalganj







The incident took place at around 1 pm on Tuesday.



The deceased were identified as Tasphiya Jahan Ritu, 20, and Ananya Hia, 20, students of Department of Environment Science and Disaster Management in the university. Ritu hailed from Fakirhat in Bagerhat District while Ria from Khulna Sadar.

They lived in a mess in Gobra area near the university. A pall of gloom descended on the university over the drowning of two female students.



After being rescued from the lake, they were taken to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where on-duty doctor pronounced the duo dead.



Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Dr AQM Mahbub confirmed the matter.



He said both the students lived outside the university campus. When the rain came at noon, they got down into the lake for bathing.



As bathing was over, one of the students suddenly slipped deep into the lake at around 12:30 pm when she was going up. The other fell into the lake when she was trying to rescue her fellow classmate. None of them knew how to swim.



The VC further said other students brought them up witnessing their floating bodies on the lake water. Later on, they were rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor pronounced both the students dead.



The families of the deceased were informed and the bodies would be handed over after their arrival here, the VC added.



