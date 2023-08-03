Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two university girls drown in Gopalganj

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Aug 2: Two female students of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University in the district drowned in a lake inside the university.

The incident took place at around 1 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Tasphiya Jahan Ritu, 20, and Ananya Hia, 20, students of Department of Environment Science and Disaster Management in the university. Ritu hailed from Fakirhat in Bagerhat District while Ria from Khulna Sadar.

They lived in a mess in Gobra area near the university. A pall of gloom descended on the university over the drowning of two female students.

After being rescued from the lake, they were taken to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where on-duty doctor pronounced the duo dead.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Dr AQM Mahbub confirmed the matter.
 
He said both the students lived outside the university campus. When the rain came at noon, they got down into the lake for bathing.

As bathing was over, one of the students suddenly slipped deep into the lake at around 12:30 pm when she was going up. The other fell into the lake when she was trying to rescue her fellow classmate. None of them knew how to swim.

The VC further said other students brought them up witnessing their floating bodies on the lake water. Later on, they were rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor pronounced both the students dead.

The families of the deceased were informed and the bodies would be handed over after their arrival here, the VC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lumpy skin disease turns epidemic in Rajshahi
One to die, 2 jailed until death in different cases
Two arrested with 18 gold bars at Sharsha
Six minors drown in three districts
Nine people murdered  in seven districts
Nation never forgets contribution of great scientist P C Roy: Swapan
Woman beaten up for refusing illegal proposal in Pabna
Obituary


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft