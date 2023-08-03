Video
Thursday, 3 August, 2023
Death toll in religious riots near India's capital rises to 6

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Aug 2: Riot police were patrolling urban neighbourhoods near India's capital on Wednesday following a second night of sectarian riots that have killed six people so far.

The unrest began Monday when mobs hurled stones at a Hindu religious procession and set cars alight in the predominantly Muslim district of Nuh, around 75 kilometres (45 miles) south of New Delhi.

Arson and vandalism attacks broke out the following evening in parts of nearby Gurugram, a satellite city of the capital and a key business centre where Nokia, Samsung and other multinationals have their Indian headquarters.

One neighbourhood saw a mob of around 200 people armed with sticks and stones loot several meat shops and set fire to a restaurant while chanting Hindu religious slogans.    �AFP



