Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ashes star Woakes grateful for Broad and Anderson input

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

Ashes star Woakes grateful for Broad and Anderson input

Ashes star Woakes grateful for Broad and Anderson input

LONDON, AUG 2: Chris Woakes believes his England career has benefitted from the knowledge he has gained from Stuart Broad and James Anderson rather than been hampered by the presence of the veteran pacemen.

Despite his outstanding Test record on home soil, double World Cup-winner Woakes has often found himself on the outside looking in when it comes to red-ball cricket given the enduring careers of Anderson and the now retired Broad, who bowed out after the Ashes finale at The Oval.

Injuries too, including a knee problem in the Caribbean in March 2022, have also restricted 34-year-old seamer Woakes to 48 Tests.

But after more than a year out of the side, he made a huge impact in the Ashes, taking 19 wickets at a stunningly low average of 18.14 in the final three Tests against Australia.

The all-rounder also made a valuable 32 not out in the third Test at Headingley to see England to a three-wicket win before taking 4-50 with the ball at The Oval on Monday in a 49-run victory as the hosts ended the series all square at 2-2.

Such was Woakes's impact he received the prestigious Compton-Miller medal for players of the series even though he did not feature in the first two Tests.

"The last three weeks have been a bit of a whirlwind and it's just amazing to be a part of," Woakes said. "I think I'm just proud of myself to be able to keep going.

"I feel very lucky to have played with Stuart. Jimmy's the same. The stuff that I've learned from them has had a huge impact on how I've bowled about over the years. It's been an honour."

He added: "It's extended my international career, if anything. We won't know what would have been if they hadn't been around, but I only have good things to say in terms of the knowledge they've passed on."

Woakes could now have become a more established member of the side in England at least, given he averages 21.88 in home conditions.

But that bowing average rockets to a far more expensive 51.88 from 20 Tests overseas, leaving Woakes uncertain about his involvement when England next play Test cricket on a tour of India in the new year.

"I think that's a question for another day," he said. "Let's let this sink in. I have no idea. We all know my record away from home, so I think we'll come to that if it happens.

"I want to play for England for as long as possible. Still, for me, playing international cricket is the pinnacle. You want to be a part of days like (the last day of the fifth Ashes Test).

"You don't get it anywhere else, so you want this to last for as long as possible whilst you're still performing."     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ashes star Woakes grateful for Broad and Anderson input
India blow away West Indies in decider to seal ODI series
US face Sweden World Cup test as South Africa make history
Dembele poised to leave Barca after PSG offer: Xavi
Bayern Munich edge L’pool 4-3 in Singapore
Jamaica dump Brazil and Marta out of World Cup to reach last 16
Diani hits hat-trick as France beat Panama 6-3
Sadio Mane joins Ronaldo at Saudi side Al Nassr


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft