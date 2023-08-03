Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern Munich edge L’pool 4-3 in Singapore

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

SINGAPORE, AUG 2: A stunning stoppage-time strike by Frans Kratzig sealed victory for Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly against Liverpool in Singapore on Wednesday as the German league champions came from behind twice to win 4-3.

The 20-year-old fired past Alisson as the game entered stoppage time to settle a thrilling encounter in front of a crowd of nearly 50,000 fans at the National Stadium.

A goal inside two minutes by Cody Gakpo and a header by Virgil van Dijk had put the English side two goals up in the opening half-hour but Bayern hit back through Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane to level the score before half-time.

Luis Diaz regained the lead for Liverpool midway through the second half before Josip Stanisic drew level at 3-3 in the 80th minute and Kratzig secured the win for Bayern at the death.

Liverpool had trounced Leicester City 4-0 at the same venue last Sunday and they caught the German champions napping with their opening goal after 112 seconds.

Gakpo played a neat one-two with Diogo Jota on the halfway line and surged past the Bayern defence before firing past Yann Sommer into the roof of the net.

Bayern should have equalised in the 10th minute but Benjamin Pavard headed against the woodwork from five metres out before nodding the rebound over the crossbar.

They would rue that miss when Liverpool extended their lead in the 28th minute through newly appointed captain Van Dijk who rose unchallenged in the Bayern box to head in Andy Robertson's corner from the right.

Bayern reduced the deficit five minutes later as Kim Min-jae's ball over the top of the Liverpool defence found Gnabry who cut inside Joel Matip before slotting past goalkeeper Alisson with his right foot.

Gnarby also played a big part in Bayern's equaliser three minutes before half-time.

Sent clear down the left flank by Mathys Tel, the German international winger surged into the Liverpool box before squaring the ball for an unmarked Sane to fire home with his left foot.

Half-time substitute Darwin Nunez should have restored Liverpool's lead early in the second half when he headed wide with the goal at his mercy.  

At the other end, Jamal Musiala had his attempt from point-blank range blocked by an alert Alisson.

But the English side would go back in front in the 66th minute after some fine work by Mohamed Salah who cut in from the right flank before feeding the ball to Diaz for an emphatic finish.

With 10 minutes remaining, Bayern hit back.

Alisson made a fine reflex save to keep out Kratzig's powerful header but the rebound went to Stanisic who turned the ball in from close range.

Nunez then squandered another chance to get a fourth for Liverpool after he was played in by Diaz.
 
Kratzig made them pay for the miss when he gathered a long ball from Matthijs De Ligt with an excellent first touch before rifling an unstoppable effort past Alisson.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ashes star Woakes grateful for Broad and Anderson input
India blow away West Indies in decider to seal ODI series
US face Sweden World Cup test as South Africa make history
Dembele poised to leave Barca after PSG offer: Xavi
Bayern Munich edge L’pool 4-3 in Singapore
Jamaica dump Brazil and Marta out of World Cup to reach last 16
Diani hits hat-trick as France beat Panama 6-3
Sadio Mane joins Ronaldo at Saudi side Al Nassr


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft