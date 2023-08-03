Video
Concerted efforts to solve agri sector challenges underscored

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts between public and private sectors to address the emerging challenges in Bangladesh's agriculture sector.

Speaking as chief guest at a round table titled "Climate Adaptation: Opportunities for Bangladesh in Development of Agro-based Industries," organized jointly on Wednesday by International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh in the city, the minister highlighted the need for sustainable solutions.

The event organized by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and Standard Chartered Bank.

During the meeting, various stakeholders discussed the country's progress in becoming self-sufficient in staple foods production through government initiatives. The minister expressed optimism about achieving complete self-sufficiency in food and eradicating poverty within the next two decades.

To overcome the sectoral challenges, the minister stressed the need for introduction of modern mechanized farming technologies, affordable mechanized farming instruments available to farmers, and providing fertilizers at lower costs.

He also highlighted the importance of water management in tackling climate change-related issues such as water clogging, salinity, and low yield.

Addressing the gathering, Ruhul Amin Talukder, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, emphasized the significance of mechanization and post-harvest management to ensure food security.

He urged the need for investment in cold storage and post-management projects to offset the challenges faced in the agricultural sector.

Minister Md Shahab Uddin acknowledged the adverse effects of climate change on agriculture, especially in coastal zones.

However, he expressed optimism and confidence in the government's initiatives to make the country climate-resilient with the support of development partners.

The round table meeting also featured panel discussion on various issues, including food processing, agro-financing policies, seed production, and machinery development for agro industries.

Participants engaged in an open floor session, raised questions and providing comments on financing and agricultural policies.

The meeting highlighted the government's commitment to developing the agriculture sector through collaboration with development partners and implementing sustainable practices to address climate challenges.

With the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, Bangladesh aims to achieve food security and further advance its agricultural sector.


