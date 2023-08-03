Govt refixes allocation for govt officials to buy vehicles







As per new guidelines, top government officials at grade-1 will get more expensive cars than before. Its allocation has been upgraded at Tk 1,45 crore from Tk 94 lakh at the moment.



Grade-3 officers and above will get car worth Tk 65 lakh. Also the prices for vehicles of various government departments have been re-fixed.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday night. It was approved on Monday.



In the new directive it has been decided which grade of officer can use car at what cost. At the same time, cubic centimetres (cc) has been fixed for the type of vehicle and its usability.



The Finance Ministry has also repriced cost of cars, jeeps, pick-ups (single cabin, double cabin), microbus, motorcycle, ambulance, coaster minibus (AC), minibus (non-AC), bus (non-AC) and trucks of various companies for government offices considering their market rate.



The guidelines earmark vehicles cost, cc grade and other specification for government officials from grade 1 to down below as per their eligibility.



In order to follow the mentioned price and criteria in giving permission or allotment for the purchase of vehicles of various ministries, departments, directorates, directorates, instructs all branches or sub-divisions of the finance department while considering allocation against buying request.



