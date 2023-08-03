Video
Textile Talent Hunt launched to foster textile innovation

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent

Textile Today Innovation Hub organized the grand launching ceremony of Textile Talent Hunt (TTH) 2023-24 competition at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.

Innovation is necessary for industries to adapt and overcome the challenges of change. Also, innovation is the driving force to hunt for new possibilities and opportunities.

The need of innovation in Bangladesh's textile and apparel industry is felt even more badly amid the current phase of difficult times while the industry is observing acute energy and gas price hikes, the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, order shortage, etc.

In this situation, innovation can be the way to ensure survival, sustainability and progress. Considering the affairs, Textile Today is heading towards the 8th season of Textile Talent Hunt (TTH) 2023-24 to uplift innovativeness in all over the industry. Textile Today Innovation Hub has been organizing the talent grooming competition since 2008.

Faruque Hassan, President, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) was the Chief Guest at the event, where Mohammad Ali Khokon, President, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA); and Engr. Md. Shafiqur Rahman, President, Institution of Textile Engineers and Technologists (ITET) attended as the special guests.

Among others Nicolas Anton, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Centro Tex Ltd.; Syed Mohammad Ismail, Country Director, Archroma (Bangladesh) Ltd.; Md. Rezwanur Rahman, Director, Dysin-Chem Ltd.; Sajid Malikfrom Jay Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Syed Iqbal Rizvi, Managing Director, Sameet Dye Chem; Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, Business Manager, Connectivity and Products, SGS Bangladesh Limited; Anwar Hossain Didar, Proprietor, SotaGharColour Housewere present there as the program partners.

The grand launching program was chaired by Dr. Shah AlimuzzamanBelal, Vice Chancellor, Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX) and moderated by Tareq Amin, Founder and CEO, Textile Today Innovation Hub.


