Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:13 PM
Marico hands over Tk2.64cr dividend to Labour Welfare Fdn

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Business Correspondent

Country's leading FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), Marico Bangladesh Limited (MBL) has recently deposited dividend worth approximately Tk 2.64 crores to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation under the Ministry of Labor and Employment, for the Financial Year 2022-2023 ended in March 2023.
 
This year's contribution was 11.88% higher than that of the previous year.

MBL Human Resources Director and MBL Workers Profit Participation Trust Fund Chairman Shyamal Kishore led a group of representatives to present a cheque for the amount to Labor and Employment State Minister Begum Monnujan Sufian, at the Secretariat Dhaka.

The group of representatives included MBL Chief Financial Officer Shafiq Musharrof and MBL Taxation & Treasury Head Sharif Shajib Ahammed.

Also present on the occasion were Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Saif Uddin Ahmed, Additional Secretary of the Ministry, and Dr Molla Jalal Uddin, Director General of the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation, among other senior officials of the Ministry.

"Marico's exceptional business performance for the financial year is a direct reflection of our committed team members.

It was a year of growing together and we are proud to be able to contribute from those profits to the Labour Welfare Foundation," commenting on the contribution, MBL Managing Director Rajat Diwaker said in a statement.

He continued, "I believe that building a strong workforce is one of the top priorities in ensuring the sustainable growth and development of Bangladesh's economy."

According to the Bangladesh Labour Act, the fund provides assistance to workers of the formal and informal sectors in the treatment of accidental deaths in workplaces, injuries, incurable diseases, and also for the higher education of meritorious children of the workers.


