Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:13 PM
Global stock markets slide after US downgrade

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

LONDON, Aug 2: Asian and European stock markets slumped Wednesday after the United States had its top credit rating downgraded by Fitch.

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded the United States' top-notch credit rating by a step late Tuesday, citing a growing federal debt burden and an "erosion of governance" that has manifested in debt limit standoffs.

The decision to downgrade the US from AAA to AA+ sparked a fiery rebuttal from the White House.

"US markets are expected to follow their Asian and European counterparts lower in the wake of a surprise Fitch downgrade," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

"For markets, this will likely only represent a short-term dent in confidence."

The announcement meant it would be more expensive for the government to borrow. However, the risk-off sentiment sent traders rushing to safe assets, such as Treasuries, as well as the yen.

The downgrade follows a long, drawn-out row between Republicans and Democrats earlier this year over raising the US borrowing ceiling, which had fuelled fears of a devastating default by the world's top economy.

While a deal was eventually struck, the saga rattled markets and reinforced the sense of long-running deadlock on Capitol Hill that has seen the gears of government jammed up.

Though the lifting of the US debt ceiling -- a limit on government borrowing to pay for bills already incurred -- was once routine, it has for several years become a contentious partisan issue.

The downgrade is the first by a major ratings company since a similar debt impasse in 2011 saw S&P lower its top-notch classification for the United States.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the move "defies reality", while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen voiced strong opposition, calling the change "arbitrary and based on outdated data".    �AFP


