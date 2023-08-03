

Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign



Dhaka Bank recently started a 3 days' credit card roadshow campaign at British American Tobacco headquarter to provide British American Tobacco employees with an even richer and more distinguished experience with Dhaka Bank credit card offerings", says a press release.Shehzad Munim, Managing Director of BAT Bangladesh, Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO of Dhaka Bank Limited are seen to cut the cake for inauguration the credit card roadshow campaign.H.M. Mostafizur Rahaman, EVP and Head of Retail Business Division also present to graced the event with their presence.