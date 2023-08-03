Video
Thursday, 3 August, 2023
OPPO ranks first in Chinese smartphone market in H1'23

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Correspondent

Boosted by the strong performance of its Find N2 series and Find X6 series flagship smartphones, OPPO ranks first in the Chinese smartphone market in H1 2023 and fourth globally during the same period.

According to data from Canalys, OPPO held a 10% share of the global smartphone market in H1, with 51.9 million shipments, and an 18% share of the China smartphone market in H1 2023, making it the best-selling brand in China during the first half of the year, says a press release.

OPPO's performance has been driven in part by the success of foldable smartphones, which have entered a period of rapid growth this year and continue to show significant upside potential.

Counterpoint Research estimates that global shipments of foldable smartphones are expected to grow at a 114% compound annual growth rate from 2019 to 2025, increasing fourfold between 2022 and 2025 to reach 55 million units.

Chinese OEMs, including OPPO, have quickly embraced the foldable market, contributing to China's emergence as the global leader with a 26% market share in 2022.

New data from Canalys also shows that OPPO held a dominant 31% share of the foldable market in China during Q1 2023, making it the leader in the growing segment.

At the product level, the OPPO Find N2 Flip outperformed all other foldable products to make up 15% of foldable smartphone sales in China from January to May 2023, according to Counterpoint.

As the first vertical flip phone to introduce a larger cover screen, the Find N2 Flip is crafted for practicality and enjoyment for daily use, featuring a less-visible crease, a powerful battery, and an intuitive UI design alongside other industry-leading innovations.

These innovations and the commercial success of the Find N2 Flip have also helped OPPO to outperform the global foldable market this year, where its market share has increased from 5% in Q1 2022 to 13% in Q1 2023, according to Canalys.

OPPO remains committed to driving the growth of the foldable smartphone market and enhancing the user experience through its continued focus on technical innovation.


