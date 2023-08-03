

Uzbek textile association meets BGMEA VP



During the visit, they held a meeting with BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim to discuss potential areas of collaboration to gain mutual trade benefits in the apparel and textile sector.



Mukhammadsaidov Bakhtiyor, Head, Department of the Textile, Garment and Knitwear Industry, Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan and Sherzod Akbarov, Head of Department, UZTEXTILEPROM, and Mehdi Mahbub, Adviser, UZTEXTILEPROM, to were present at the meeting.

They discussed how both could work together to identify possible areas of trade and investment.



In the meeting, the UZTEXTILEPROM delegation made a presentation on the textile and garment sector of Uzbekistan, highlighting its key competitive advantages, especially the country's proximity and easy access to CIS countries.



They also invited a business delegation from BGMEA to visit Uzbekistan and explore business opportunities.



BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim highlighted Bangladesh's increasing emphasis on product diversification, especially on high-value mmf-based garments.



He also mentioned that Bangladesh is also seeking export opportunities in new markets like CIS which have around 55-billion dollar apparel market.



He called on the visiting delegation for collaboration to explore possibilities of Bangladesh's RMG exports to CIS markets through Uzbekistan.



It would create a win-win situation for both sides, he remarked. �UNB



A delegation from the Uzbekistan Textile and Garment Industry Association (UZTEXTILEPROM) paid a visit to BGMEA on Tuesday.During the visit, they held a meeting with BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim to discuss potential areas of collaboration to gain mutual trade benefits in the apparel and textile sector.Mukhammadsaidov Bakhtiyor, Head, Department of the Textile, Garment and Knitwear Industry, Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan and Sherzod Akbarov, Head of Department, UZTEXTILEPROM, and Mehdi Mahbub, Adviser, UZTEXTILEPROM, to were present at the meeting.They discussed how both could work together to identify possible areas of trade and investment.In the meeting, the UZTEXTILEPROM delegation made a presentation on the textile and garment sector of Uzbekistan, highlighting its key competitive advantages, especially the country's proximity and easy access to CIS countries.They also invited a business delegation from BGMEA to visit Uzbekistan and explore business opportunities.BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim highlighted Bangladesh's increasing emphasis on product diversification, especially on high-value mmf-based garments.He also mentioned that Bangladesh is also seeking export opportunities in new markets like CIS which have around 55-billion dollar apparel market.He called on the visiting delegation for collaboration to explore possibilities of Bangladesh's RMG exports to CIS markets through Uzbekistan.It would create a win-win situation for both sides, he remarked. �UNB