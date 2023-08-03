Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Uzbek textile association meets BGMEA VP

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163

Uzbek textile association meets BGMEA VP

Uzbek textile association meets BGMEA VP

A delegation from the Uzbekistan Textile and Garment Industry Association (UZTEXTILEPROM) paid a visit to BGMEA on Tuesday.

During the visit, they held a meeting with BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim to discuss potential areas of collaboration to gain mutual trade benefits in the apparel and textile sector.

Mukhammadsaidov Bakhtiyor, Head, Department of the Textile, Garment and Knitwear Industry, Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan and Sherzod Akbarov, Head of Department, UZTEXTILEPROM, and Mehdi Mahbub, Adviser, UZTEXTILEPROM, to were present at the meeting.

They discussed how both could work together to identify possible areas of trade and investment.

In the meeting, the UZTEXTILEPROM delegation made a presentation on the textile and garment sector of Uzbekistan, highlighting its key competitive advantages, especially the country's proximity and easy access to CIS countries.

They also invited a business delegation from BGMEA to visit Uzbekistan and explore business opportunities.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim highlighted Bangladesh's increasing emphasis on product diversification, especially on high-value mmf-based garments.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh is also seeking export opportunities in new markets like CIS which have around 55-billion dollar apparel market.

He called on the visiting delegation for collaboration to explore possibilities of Bangladesh's RMG exports to CIS markets through Uzbekistan.

It would create a win-win situation for both sides, he remarked.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fitch cuts US credit rating to AA+; Treasury calls it arbitrary
Concerted efforts to solve agri sector challenges underscored
Govt refixes allocation for govt officials to buy vehicles
Textile Talent Hunt launched to foster textile innovation
Marico hands over Tk2.64cr dividend to Labour Welfare Fdn
Singer offers 72pc discount on its 172nd Anniversary
Global stock markets slide after US downgrade
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft