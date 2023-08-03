Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Toyota Q1 net profit soars to $9.1 billion

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

TOKYO, Aug 2: Toyota reported on Tuesday a quarterly net profit of $9.1 billion as global production rebounded after major supply disruptions a year ago, but warned of "severe" competition in China.

The Japanese giant, the world's biggest automaker by sales, said net profit in the three months to June surged 78 percent year-on-year to 1.31 trillion yen ($9.1 billion).

Sales in the firm's first fiscal quarter were 10.55 trillion yen, up 24.2 percent from a year ago.

Toyota, including its high-end Lexus brand, sold 2.538 million vehicles worldwide, up 8.4 percent from a year ago.

The figures beat market expectations, sending the company's stocks up almost three percent after the announcement.

Major automakers are enjoying a robust surge of global demand after the Covid-19 pandemic slowed manufacturing activities.
 
Severe shortages of semiconductors had also limited production capacity for a host of products ranging from cars to smartphones.

Toyota said that chip supplies were improving and that it had raised product prices and worked with suppliers to bring production activities back to normal.

Toyota has said its global production in the first six months of the year reached a record 5.6 million units, while sales reached 5.4 million, reinforcing its position as the world's biggest carmaker.

However, the company is still experiencing delays for deliveries of new vehicles to customers, it added.

Toyota maintained its annual targets, including net profit of 2.58 trillion yen and sales of 38 trillion yen.

"The sales volume increased in all regions due to productivity improvement efforts promoted with suppliers, in addition to an improvement in the supply and demand situation for semiconductors, which continued for a while," the company said in a statement. The yen's slide and foreign exchange fluctuations added 115 billion yen to Toyota's operating profit.

A better mix of models, improving sales and price revisions in overseas markets also boosted its earnings, Toyota said.

However, soaring materials prices impacted the company to the tune of 230 billion yen.

But Toyota said it believed "market conditions, such as those for precious metals, have stabilized compared to last year".

While Toyota registered rising earnings in major markets, it suffered falling profits in China, mainly due to forex fluctuations and increased marketing costs to compete with rivals.

"Although the competitive environment is becoming increasingly severe due to the rise of local brands, Toyota and Lexus vehicle sales are steadily increasing," the company said.

Toyota shares closed up 2.49 percent at 2,445.5 yen.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fitch cuts US credit rating to AA+; Treasury calls it arbitrary
Concerted efforts to solve agri sector challenges underscored
Govt refixes allocation for govt officials to buy vehicles
Textile Talent Hunt launched to foster textile innovation
Marico hands over Tk2.64cr dividend to Labour Welfare Fdn
Singer offers 72pc discount on its 172nd Anniversary
Global stock markets slide after US downgrade
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft