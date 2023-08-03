Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

60,000 Ambala Fdn clients can pay installments thru bKash

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Business Desk

60,000 Ambala Fdn clients can pay installments thru bKash

60,000 Ambala Fdn clients can pay installments thru bKash

Ambala Foundation, a micro finance institution (MFI), signed an agreement with bKash Ltd so that their 60,000 clients can pay monthly installments of microcredit through bKash account easily and conveniently.

Besides, management of instalment collection will become simpler and more effective for the lender, says a press release.
 
Arif Sikder, Executive Director of Ambala Foundation and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations in an event organised at bKash office where other top officials of both the organisations were present.

Established in 1994, Ambala Foundation now has 175 branches and 60,000 members across the country. The agreement with bKash will allow the customers of the MFI to pay monthly installment of loans through bKash app as well as USSD code.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fitch cuts US credit rating to AA+; Treasury calls it arbitrary
Concerted efforts to solve agri sector challenges underscored
Govt refixes allocation for govt officials to buy vehicles
Textile Talent Hunt launched to foster textile innovation
Marico hands over Tk2.64cr dividend to Labour Welfare Fdn
Singer offers 72pc discount on its 172nd Anniversary
Global stock markets slide after US downgrade
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft