Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:12 PM
Home Business

Banglalink, EWU to facilitate students' skill development

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Business Desk

Banglalink has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with East West University (EWU) to pave the way for students' professional development and skill enhancement.

This collaboration opens exciting opportunities for students to learn from Banglalink's top professionals and become part of the company's esteemed competitive and skill-development programs, says a press release.

Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer, Banglalink and Dr. Muhammad ZiaulHaq Mamun, Pro-Vice Chancellor, East West University signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Through this partnership, East West University students gain access to Banglalink's dynamic youth empowerment programs, including "Learn from the Leaders," "Learn from the Startups", "Campus to Corporate", "Career Bootcamp", "Club Collaboration", "On-Spot Internship and Job Assessment", "Strategic Assistant Program", "Advanced Internship Program", "Campus Ambassador Program", "Womentor", and "Ennovators".

Moreover, students will study Banglalink's case studies as part of their regular university curriculum, enriching their learning experience.

Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Banglalink, said, "Banglalink is dedicated to fostering the potential of gifted young minds and molding them into visionary leaders of tomorrow.

We are committed to play a strong role in enabling and empowering the students with contemporary skillsets and preparing them for their upcoming career journey."

Dr. Muhammad ZiaulHaq Mamun, Pro-Vice Chancellor, East West University, said, "It is our responsibility to provide our students with the chance to acquire the digital skills necessary for success in today's world.

We firmly believe that Banglalink's skill development programs will prove highly beneficial for them. We extend our gratitude to Banglalink for choosing us as their preferred partner through this valuable collaboration."

Ayesha Saeed, Talent Management Deputy Director, Banglalink, Barru Tahsin, Talent Acquisition Lead Specialist, Banglalink, Dr. A. K. Enamul Haque, Dean, Faculty of Business and Economics, East West University, Dr. Farhana Ferdousi, Chairperson, Department of Business Administration, East West University, Omar Faruk, Assistant Professor, East West University, Laila Zaman, Assistant Professor, East West University were also present at the event.

Banglalink reaffirms its dedication to fostering strong industry-academic ties in the country and will continue to take proactive initiatives in this regard.


