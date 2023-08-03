Video
EBL re-launches Co-brand Credit Card with Vroom

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

EBL re-launches Co-brand Credit Card with Vroom

EBL re-launches Co-brand Credit Card with Vroom

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Vroom Services recently announced the re-launch of their co-branded credit cards. Vroom is a one-stop solution provider for everything related to automobiles.

The exclusive card will provide one stop service solutions to car owners along with a safer and more convenient payment option.

Zia Chowdhury, Chairman, Syed Ahsan Habib, Managing Director, Vroom Services Limited; M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director, Head of Retail and SME Banking, Tasnim Hussain, Head of Cards of EBL were present among others at the ceremony held at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

EBL Vroom co-brand credit cardholders will enjoy several benefits at workshops for their vehicles including a free one car health checkup, a free one car wash and wax session, a free one AC system checkup, free one hybrid system checkup, and a free one tire rotation.  

Additionally, the cards offer a free roadside assistance service within Dhaka City. To further enhance the overall experience, cardholders can gain access to a mobile application for convenient vehicle data management, and they can also benefit from free workshop estimate verification through email.

For those who prefer the convenience of online shopping, there's even more to enjoy - free home delivery and change of lubricants. Besides the exciting offers from Vroom, these cards entail few enticing benefits from EBL.


