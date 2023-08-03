

realme sponsors photo contest of CoU cyclists



Allowing smartphone users to push their boundaries of creativity, the online photography contest took place from 26-27 July, with a physical exhibition, prize distribution, and cultural show event held on 30 July, says a press release.



Lensation 1.0 was conducted in two phases through the 'cyclist' and 'general' Facebook groups - online preliminary selection and declaration of the winner offline.

The theme for the photo contest for the general group was 'nature' and 'lifestyle,' and for the members of the cyclist, the theme was 'cycling.' At first, 10 participants were selected from each group based on different categories.



During this event there was a another event name "Champion Cycle Rally" to encourage youth to use cycle as environment friendly vehicle and stand against pollution.



That cycle rally took place on 29 July, and it had an impressive attendance of 220+ cyclists. They wore "realme C53 Champion T-Shirt" and carried attractive flags during the cycle rallt. Among the participants, the Comilla Cyclist Group took part in the rally to showcase their support for the event.



The final round was held at the open stage of Comilla University with the 20 shortlisted participants photo exhibition. The pictures that were sent to the preliminary round were showcased in front of all the attendees, based on which the chief guest and spectators chose 6 winners.



The top winner from each group received a brand new realme C53, while other winners got realme's AIoT products. From the cyclist group, Taufique Rishad emerged as the winner, and Arafat Rafi became the winner of the general group.



Besides, every participant who passed the first round enjoyed Music Night Powered By realme C53, and received a participation certificate, along with a Champion t-shirt.



Md. Al Imran, founding member and treasurer of Comilla University Photographic Society, and Nure Alahi Sagor, former senior photographer of Artland, brought their expertise to evaluate the submissions of the first phase of Lensation 1.0.



In the second phase of photo exhibition and cultural fest, esteemed Chief Guest, Professor Dr. A. F. M. Abdul Moyeen, the Vice-Chancellor of Comilla University, graced the event with his presence.



Sorola, Protiborton and Platform performed at the cultural show of Lensation 1.0. The performances added a vibrant atmosphere to the event, fostering an amazing experience for everyone present there.



It is mentionable that as a youth-centric brand, realme focuses on elevating the young generation's experiences by constantly innovating initiatives that go beyond expectations!



